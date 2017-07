Drivers have been warned to take care after traffic lights failed at a busy Sheffield junction this evening.

The lights on Granville Road, near the tram tracks at Sheffield College in the city centre, are understood to have stopped working at around 6pm today.

Benedict Hunjan contacted The Star, urging drivers to be careful.

"All the lights are out and pedestrian crossings are also out," he wrote.

"It feels like an accident waiting to happen. Please post something so people know to be careful."