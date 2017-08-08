Wanted: Share your memories of The Leadmill in new time capsule

A time capsule is being buried at one of Sheffield's most renowned nightclubs - and your contributions are wanted.

Staff at The Leadmill, near Sheffield railway station, plan to preserve mementos of its illustrious past under its new floor which is being laid.

The venue has appealed on its Facebook page for people to get in touch if they have anything they wish to add, before the capsule is buried tomorrow at 4pm.

"Do you have a picture, newspaper clipping or flyer from an event here that you'd like to go in it? We'd love to include it!" the nightclub posted.

"Email a copy of it over to timecapsule@leadmill.co.uk and we'll do our best to include it!"

The appeal has already prompted several suggestions from punters.

Matt Waterhouse commented: "Put your current drinks prices in! Be interesting for future people to compare how expensive things get."

Tina Hammond wrote: "Think we still have the dickie bow that my husband wore when he worked on the door in the 90s."

Robert Clarke added: "I still have the flyer from Pulp's Christmas party in 1991 somewhere, but could not get it to you in time."