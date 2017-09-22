WANTED: Police in Sheffield hunt man over violent crime

Have your say

Detectives in Sheffield are hunting this man in connection with a violent crime.

They want to speak to Martin Wells about an offence which was reported last month.

The 25-year-old has links to the City Road, Gleadless and Parson Cross areas of the city.

Members of the public who think they have seen him are advised not to approach him but to call 999.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 84 of August 19. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.