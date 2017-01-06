Volunteers needed to run new library service in Sheffield

Bookworms are wanted to help run a Sheffield library, which is due to reopen at the end of this month.

Around a dozen volunteers are needed to assist visitors to Tinsley Library, which will be based at the Tinsley Forum in Bawtry Road.

The old Tinsley Library building closed last February as part of city-wide cuts to the library service.

The Forum building has since housed a book drop-off and collection point, but Sheffield Council now needs the community’s help to expand the service.

The new library will initially be a temporary one but the council hopes it will eventually become a permanent branch, staffed by volunteers but offering the full range of services, like Sheffield’s 15 established community-run libraries.

You can learn more about plans for the library at an information session being held at the venue this Wednesday, January 11, from 2pm-4pm.

Volunteer training sessions will take place there on:

* Tuesday, January 17, from 2pm-4pm

* Wednesday, January 18, from 10am-noon

* Monday, January 23, from 2pm-4pm

Local councillor Zahira Naz said: “It’s great the plans are progressing and I’d like to thank everyone at the Tinsley Forum for all their hard work.”

Graham Whitfield, from the Tinsley Forum, said: “We’re really looking forward to providing the new library service which will be great for local people. We want people to get involved and everyone is welcome.”

Anyone interested in helping to run Tinsley’s new library service should pop into the Tinsley Forum or contact the council’s library volunteer coordinator Darrell Porter by calling 0114 273 4254 or emailing Darrell.Porter@sheffield.gov.uk.

Man jailed for 13 years for shooting at Sheffield pub

Three Sheffield off-licences face review over child safety concerns

TV's Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness 'offers' campervan to owners of Sheffield brothel

Farage for PM, Bowie virtual tour, Brexit block brouhaha, trillionaire top Trump ... and other 2017 predictions!

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls close to bringing in second January recruit

Sheffield United: Samir Carruthers on goosebumps, greasy chip butties and first day gaffes

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats