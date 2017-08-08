Visitors banned from Sheffield flats for three months over antisocial behaviour

A block of flats in Sheffield has been closed to visitors for three months following complaints about antisocial behaviour.

Police secured a closure order for the apartments in Broomhall which prevents anyone other than the occupiers or authorised people mentioned in the order from entering the block's communal areas and certain addresses within the block.

Sheffield Central Local Policing Team said action had been taken to protect vulnerable residents in the area following reports of antisocial behaviour.

It said officers would regularly check on the flats and anyone found breaching the order would face up to six months in jail and an unlimited fine.

"Great job all round, and great partnership working too," the local policing team added.

"Thanks to all who have helped in this order, which will go a long way to protecting vulnerable people there, neighbours in the local community and also those who have to work there."

The closure order was secured on August 2. It follows a 24-hour closure notice issued the previous week, using new legislation, to ban visitors.

Police said then that the closure notice was issued in response to repeated complaints from a 60-year-old woman about persistent antisocial behaviour which also affected another vulnerable woman living in the block.