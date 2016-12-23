VIDEO: Your generosity helps Mission Christmas deliver for 24,000 children across South Yorkshire

Big-hearted Star readers have helped deliver festive joy to thousands of children across South Yorkshire by donating gifts for this year's Mission Christmas campaign.

Hallam FM's Cash For Kids, which organises the UK's biggest Christmas gift appeal - backed by The Star, said it had been overwhelmed' by the record response.

Staff at the Mission Christmas HQ, with some of the gifts donated for the appeal

An incredible 24,248 young people are set to benefit from the £1,276,400 worth of gifts and cash donated this year, and your generosity means no child in the region should wake up tomorrow without a present to unwrap.

Cash For Kids charity manager Allan Ogle said: "I'm truly overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses and members of the public in South Yorkshire.

"I've travelled the length and breadth of the country and I haven't seen a more generous place than this."

Among those benefiting from your kindness will be Tina, a 37-year-old mum from Shiregreen who has terminal cancer and is preparing to celebrate her last Christmas with her three children.

Her best friend Christina, who has one child of her own, has agreed to adopt Tina's children when she dies.

Both families will receive a bumper-load of presents courtesy of the charity, which has also teamed up with Harvester to arrange a free Christmas dinner to help create memories the youngsters can cherish forever.

Hundreds of businesses across South Yorkshire have given to the cause or organised drop-off points since early November, with selfless shoppers dipping into their hard-earned wages to donate toys and other items.

Around 350 volunteers have spent hours collecting, sorting and packing the deluge of donations, which filled the vast shelving units in a former brewery and pub at Hallam FM's Hillsborough base, ready for sick and disadvantaged children aged 0-18.