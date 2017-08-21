VIDEO: Warning over bus attacks in Sheffield amid claim shots were fired

Shots were reportedly fired at a moving bus in Sheffield in what is feared to be an escalation of recent attacks using bricks and stones.

A YouTube video shows two shattered windows on a bus, which the person posting the footage claims were caused by shots fired at the number 3 travelling along Montgomery Road in Sharrow last night, at around 8pm.

A witness writing on the SheffieldForum website describes how two 'loud bangs' could be heard after the bus passed the top of Empire Road.

"Thankfully no one was hurt, although the bus driver was shook up by it. Two windows hit. Due to the two small holes in two windows it could only have been either a gun or an air gun," he added.

The incident is the latest in a spate of attacks on buses and coaches in the city in recent weeks.

Yobs hurled a brick through the windscreen of a coach in Killamarsh last Thursday, with the driver claiming the sunglasses he was wearing at the time prevented him from being blinded by the shards of glass which were sent flying.

Last Monday, number 75 and 76 buses in Shiregreen were rerouted by operator First following reports of youths lobbing stones at vehicles in the area.

The previous Saturday, a stone or brick reportedly chucked from a block of flats in Southey Green smashed the window of a number 97 bus, sending a female passenger into shock.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) warned that anyone caught carrying out such dangerous attacks would face prosecution.

Ben Gilligan, director of public transport at SYPTE, said: "Safety of passengers and staff is our top priority and we do not tolerate this dangerous behaviour. We urge those taking part to think about the consequences, and anyone that witnesses it to report it.

"Together with the police and operators we continue to work to tackle any incidents on and around public transport, to prosecute those responsible, and to keep customers informed of service updates when it is necessary to put temporary diversions in place."

Joy Devine, operations manager for First Sheffield, said: "These are irresponsible acts of vandalism that could lead to a serious accident, so I’d urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact the police immediately."

The Star has contacted Stagecoach, which operates the number 3 bus service, and South Yorkshire Police for more information about the latest bus attack.

* To anonymously report incidents on public transport in South Yorkshire, speak to staff, call Traveline on 01709 51 51 51, visit travelsouthyorkshire.com/safe or call police on 101 (999 in an emergency).