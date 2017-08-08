VIDEO: Take a look inside cannabis factory uncovered in South Yorkshire

Have your say

This is a cannabis factory which was raided by police in South Yorkshire.

Officers seized 10 plants and arrested a man at the premises in Flanderwell, Rotherham.

Some of the cannabis plants found at the property by police (Rotherham Central LPT)

Rotherham Central local policing team tweeted footage of the find this evening as they thanked members of the public for alerting them to the drugs farm.

"Warrant executed in Flanderwell. 10 plants seized and male occupant dealt with for production. Good intel from the public," the team wrote.