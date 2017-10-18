VIDEO: Police appeal after stolen puppies found dumped in a box in Sheffield

Police have appealed for information after five stolen puppies were found dumped in a box in Sheffield.

The nine-week-old border collies were discovered in a wooded area just off Raeburn Road, in Gleadless Valley, on Monday night.

Some of the puppies which were taken (Hannah Denniff)

They were among seven puppies from the same litter which were snatched from their home a few miles away in Holmesfield, Derbyshire, on Friday. The remaining two dogs are still missing.

An officer from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team, which is investigating the theft, urged any witnesses to come forward and help catch those responsible.

"We would like to thank everybody who shared the appeal about the stolen puppies. Five of the seven have now been located in a wooded area just off Raeburn Road at about 8.30pm on Monday night," he said.

"We're now appealing to the public to try to jog people's memories and see if they saw or heard anything suspicious that night so they can give us some information that might lead to us identifying who could be responsible for this theft."

The puppies' relieved owner shared this photo of the five which had been found and are now back home (Hannah Denniff)

The dogs' owner Hannah Denniff told yesterday how the puppies had been found taped in a plastic box, but were now back home and were 'healthy but very stinky'.

Animal lovers have taken to Facebook to express their shock at the theft, and their hopes that the last two puppies are found safe.

Matt Smith wrote: "Hannah’s dad and I did a search of the area. However, we could not see them and it’s more likely the missing two puppies have either been sold already or the thieves couldn’t fit them in the box and kept the other two. The mission continues to find the missing puppies."

Christine Stone posted: "Hope you can find the last two. Glad you got five back. It's disgusting what people do to animals."

And Zoe Gray commented: "How anyone can dump any animal is beyond me. I hope the other two are found. It's horrible to say but I hope other animals haven't got to them. There are loads of foxes on that field."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.