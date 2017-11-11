VIDEO: Football louts charge at police ahead of Doncaster-Rotherham derby

Have your say

This shocking footage captures the moment football louts charged at police in Doncaster today before being beaten back with batons.

The video, shot from a passing bus, appears to show fans taunting police on Cleveland Street ahead of the derby between Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

One fan appears to be struck with a baton before retreating

A small group can then be seen charging towards police, who use their batons to force them back, in these ugly scenes.

Those gathered continue to chant at police before eventually walking off.

The footage was uploaded to Facebook by Kelley Norton, who commented: "Stupid football fans... why do they feel the need to act like idiots?"

The match finished 1-1, following a stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police to ask if there were any football-related arrests before, during or after today's match. We await a response.