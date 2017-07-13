VIDEO: Flood defences take another step forward in Sheffield

An £83 million project to defend Sheffield against flooding has taken another step forward.

Work is underway to protect homes in Chapeltown, which have been repeatedly hit during downpours.

Councillor Bryan Lodge (right) with James Wilson, from Sheffield Council's flood and water management team

At a cost of £90,000, the scheme to protect around 20 houses on Falding Street is a relatively small piece in the jigsaw of ambitious plans being drawn up to safeguard the city.

It forms part of wider efforts to alleviate flooding along the Blackburn Brook, running from High Green to Meadowhall.

It is estimated that work will cost £2m-£3m and a feasibility study is being carried out this year, with Sheffield Council hoping to complete the project within three years.

A £19m scheme to protect businesses along the Lower Don Valley is nearing completion and draft proposals for flood defence measures along the Upper Don, Porter Brook and Sheaf rivers have been drawn up.

The new pipe will divert rainwater into the Blackburn Brook, pictured

In total the new defences are expected to cost £83m, £64m of which has yet to be funded, though the Government has earmarked £23m for further work.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for the environment at Sheffield Council, said: "The defences which are planned will allow us to open up land for development and build new homes, and will protect our city from the flooding we saw 10 years ago.

"In 10 years' time we want to be in a position where our flood defences are on a par if not better than those in London. We have spoken to the Government about Sheffield being a pilot for other flood defence schemes up and down the country."

Homes on Falding Street were breached during the disastrous downpours in June 2007 and the road has flooded on numerous occasions since then.

Falding Street in Chapeltown has been prone to flooding

Increased development over the years, coupled with the effects of climate change, meant a culvert carrying water under the neighbouring railway line could no longer cope during heavy rainfall.

An overflow pipe is being fitted to divert excess water into the Blackburn Brook, in a similar scheme to one which was completed in Mosborough last year.

The brook has already been widened at the site since bursting its banks in 2007, and a control valve has been added at Devil's Bridge Pond in Thorncliffe to control the flow of water through Chapeltown.

Sheffield Council, which is carrying out the work using funding from the Government, the Environment Agency and Yorkshire Water, says the new overflow pipe will protect homes on Falding Street for at least another 100 years.