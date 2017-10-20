VIDEO: Fire near railway tracks in Sheffield causing major disruption

Have your say

A fire near the railway tracks in Sheffield is causing major disruptions to trains and roads in the area this evening.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a scrap yard off Chesterfield Road, in Heeley, which is believed to involve gas cyclinders

Chesterfield Road has been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze

Trains are unable to run between Sheffield and Dore and Totley/Chesterfield, except for East Midlands and CrossCountry services.

Transpennine Express has warned passengers to expect delays and cancellations, with the disruption expected to continue throughout the evening.

Heeley Bridge Road is closed, with the 43, 44 and X17 bus services diverted via Woodseats and Abbeydale roads until further notice.

We will bring you more information as we get it.