VIDEO: Family's fury as man who mowed down victim during mass brawl in Sheffield walks free

The family of a man who was mown down during a mass brawl in Sheffield have spoken of their disgust after the driver walked free from court.

Liam Sharp sent Nazeem Hussain flying through the air when he drove into him on Staniforth Road, in Darnall, with the shocking crash captured on video by a stunned onlooker.

The 31-year-old was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and was today handed a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Mr Hussain sustained a fractured spine and broken leg in the horrific collision on July 17 last year, and his family say he still struggles to walk more than a few metres.

His brother Faisal expressed his fury that Sharp, of Chadwick Road, in Woodthorpe, had not been locked up for his crime.

"We're absolutely shocked that after everything Nazeem and the family have been through, and despite video evidence, this man who nearly took my little brother's life has been allowed to walk out of court with a suspended sentence," he said.

"Nazeem is going through a lot of physical issues. He is still unable to leave the house and can't walk properly for more than a couple of metres."

Sharp appeared today at Sheffield Crown Court, where along with his suspended jail sentence, he was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, given a curfew for three months, disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £1,000 in costs plus a £140 victim surcharge.

The court heard how Mr Hussain had been having his hair cut on the evening of the collision when he saw someone being attacked by a group outside and went to intervene. He noticed the car heading for him but was unable to get out of the way in time.

Sharp told police he arrived in the road to find what he described as an 'apocalyptic' riot involving 150 men, some of whom he recognised.

After a brief altercation with one of the men involved he said he fled the area at speed but was too busy looking for his sister to notice Mr Hussain.

A video posted on YouTube by Iram Habib Ullah shows the moment Mr Hussain was hit, which happens about 1m08s into the footage.

Sharp was cleared by jurors of causing grievous bodily harm after they decided there was insufficient proof he had intended to run Mr Hussain over.