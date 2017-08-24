VIDEO: Emergency services at scene of crash in car park in Sheffield city centre

Emergency services have been scrambled to a car park in Sheffield city centre.

At least seven police cars, two police vans, three fire engines and two ambulances are on the scene at the Q Park on Durham Road, near the University of Sheffield students' union building, according to a witness.

He said police officers and other emergency crews arrived at the scene at around 4.45pm and rushed into the car park.

Police said three children and a woman had been taken to hospital, with one of the children having sustained serious injuries.

A witness has said vehicles are now being let out of the car park and ambulances and fire engines are heading off but road closures remain in place.

Emergency services at the Q Park in Durham Road, Sheffield, near the University of Sheffield's students' union

At least seven police cars are understood to be at the scene

One woman reported there had been a serious crash within the car park, though this is unconfirmed

Police were called at around 4.45pm, it is understood