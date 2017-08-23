VIDEO: Burst pipe floods street in Sheffield and leaves homes without water

A burst pipe has flooded a Sheffield road and left some homes without water.

Yorkshire Water has said it is aware of a burst in the Crookes area, which is affecting local water supplies.

A photo shared on Twitter shows Crookes Road covered with water.

The burst pipe is believed to be on Lydgate Lane, near The Old Grindstone Pub.

Streets Ahead, which is responsible for maintaining roads across the city, said its incident support unit was en route, and it advised drivers in the area to take care.

Yorkshire Water tweeted: "#S10 BURSTS in the area & people may have no water or low pressure. No current ETA but we are investigating."

Tom Heaton (@tomaheaton) tweeted this photo of flooding on Crookes Road

A spokesman for the utility firm said someone was on the way to the site and it was awaiting an update.

"Hopefully we will be able to get it isolated and bring minimum impact on the system," he added.

He said it was not known at this stage how many homes are affected.

Mandy Smith said at 7.10pm she had just received a text from Yorkshire Water to say the supply would be affected for a few hours.