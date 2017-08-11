Vandals target Sheffield playground again, but defiant bosses refuse to be defeated by 'mindless' destruction

Defiant bosses at one of Sheffield's most popular playgrounds have vowed not to let 'mindless' vandals wreck the fun for the vast majority.

Yobs struck overnight on Wednesday at Highfield Adventure Playground, in Sharrow, wrecking picnic tables and destroying toys used by scores of youngsters each week.

A playgroup at Highfield Adventure Playground

It is the third time the family attraction in Mount Pleasant Park, on London Road, has been targeted by vandals in the last six weeks.

Managers of the venue, run by Sharrow Community Forum, say they are looking to tighten up security and could introduce CCTV cameras to deter unwanted intruders.

But they are determined to focus on the positives and not let the 'mindless' actions of a few people spoil things for everyone else at the thriving playground.

They say more families than ever have been enjoying the outdoor play area, where equipment includes a zip wire and sand pit. This is thanks in part to the introduction of 'Tea at Adventures', which sees hot meals served five days a week during the summer holidays.

This new sign welcoming visitors to Highfield Adventure Playground was created by young people

Jonathan Roberts, the forum's partnership manager, said: "It's just mindless vandalism, which is a bit sad, but we don't want to let it detract from all the positive things happening here.

"We're having an absolutely brilliant summer at the adventure playground. Tea at Adventures has had a real life of its own, and we got a little bit of funding to extend our opening hours.

"It's great to have people from all communities, not just from Sharrow but from across the city, coming together in one place.

"We're really keen to work with young people to help them improve the area. Lots of young people are getting involved, and just the other day a new sign designed and made by young people was put up at the adventure playground."

The community forum has striven to address antisocial behaviour in the area in recent years by providing more activities for young people and giving them a greater say in what happens locally.

It runs a youth club and a 'Made in Sharrow' woodworking class, and last year organised an autumn carnival which it said had dramatically reduced trouble in the area during what is traditionally a busy time for police.

* Anyone wishing to volunteer, donate or find out more about Highfield Adventure Plaground and Sharrow Community Forum can call Jonathan Roberts on 0114 2508 384 or email JonathanR@sharrowcf.org.uk.