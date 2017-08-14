UPDATED: Sheffield man charged over violence after Middlesbrough v Sheffield United match

A man has been charged following the violence which erupted after the Middlesbrough v Sheffield United match on Saturday.

Cleveland Police said Richard Ball, aged 47, of Manor Oaks Road, in Manor, Sheffield, had been charged with a public order offence and was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on September 8.

The force said six people in total had now been arrested following the ugly scenes inside and outside Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, which reportedly involved some 200 fans and left a police officer and a 10-year-old injured.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug was released with no further action.

Two men aged 20 and 58 were cautioned over the pitch invasion, and two men aged 35 and 52 were arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation.

Of those five, police said one is from Middlesbrough, two are from West Yorkshire and the others are from South Yorkshire.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said both the police officer and the 10-year-old were expected to make a full recovery.

She said the officer had sustained bruising to the cheek after being assaulted from behind and the 10-year-old had a bruised chest.

Sheffield United has condemned the violence and said it was helping police identify the troublemakers and bring them to justice.