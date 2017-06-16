UPDATED: police incident in Spital Hill, Sheffield

Emergency services were called to reports of brawling youths in Sheffield this evening.

A witness reported seeing a number of police vehicles and ambulances on Spital Hill, outside the Tesco Extra store..

Photos on social media appeared to show police tape outside the supermarket and a neighbouring store, but the road is not believed to have been closed.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said it was called at 6.30pm to reports of a group of youths fighting, possibly armed with weapons.

However, he said that when officers arrived most of the youths had dispersed and there were no reports of any injuries.

He said police helped disperse the remaining youths and there were no arrests.