UPDATE: Two arrests after reports of people being threatened in Sheffield city centre

Two people have been arrested after a man and woman were allegedly threatened in Sheffield city centre.

Police were called to Arundel Gate last night at around 9pm to reports of a 29-year-old man threatening to attack another man, aged 26, at a shop.

He and a 31-year-old woman, who was with him, then both allegedly threatened another woman, aged 53, outside the shop.

A man, aged 29, and a woman, aged 31, were both arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of assault without injury after reportedly spitting at an officer detaining her.

The man and woman both remain in police custody this morning.