UPDATE: Large area close to Sheffield city centre cordoned off by police

A large area close to Sheffield city centre, including much of the Wicker, have been cordoned off by police this morning.

The Wicker is closed between the junction with Nursery Street, close to Lady's Bridge, and the junction with Stanley Street, just south of the A61 Derek Dooley Way.

Police in the Wicker

Parts of Stanley Street, Wicker Lane, Joiner Street and Nursery Lane have also been sealed off, and there are a large number of police officers present.

One person reported seeing forensic officers at the scene, but there was no evidence of any when The Star visited the area at about 7.30am.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to an incident shortly after 3am this morning.

A spokesman for the force said it was unable to release any further information at this stage but added that the roads were not likely to reopen until around 10am.

Police have yet to release details of the incident

It is not yet known whether the incident is connected in any way with recent gang violence in the nearby Spital Hill area of Burngreave, which saw one man shot and a teenager stabbed.

Several roads have been cordoned off