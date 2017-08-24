UPDATE: Four-year-old girl remains in hospital after crash in Sheffield car park

Have your say

A four-year-old girl and two women remain in hospital after a crash in a Sheffield car park this afternoon.

An unattended car is believed to have rolled through the Q-Park multi-storey car park in Durham Road, injuring four people, at around 4.20pm today.

Three people remain in hospital following the crash, which police said is believed to have involved an unattended car

All four were taken to hospital following the crash, near the University of Sheffield students' union in the city centre.

A four-year-old boy, who sustained minor injuries, has since been released.

But a four-year-old girl and two women, aged 65 and 37, are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, which police said are believed to be fractures.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Investigators are working to establish the circumstances of the collision, which involved an unattended Vauxhall Insignia.

"Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 744 of August 24."

At least nine police vehicles, along with two fire engines, ambulances and an air ambulance were scrambled to the car park.

Police took to social media soon afterwards to reassure worried members of the public that it was not a terror attack.

Police had initially reported three children and a woman were taken to hospital, with one of the youngsters said at the time to be seriously injured.

Clarkson Street was closed following the crash but reopened early this evening.