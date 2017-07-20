UK's 'youngest' doctor worked as lunchtime supervisor at Sheffield school

A 21-year-old who is believed to be the UK's youngest ever doctor spent the last four years working as a playground assistant at a Sheffield school.

Arpan Doshi graduated from the University of Sheffield on Monday (July 17), aged 21 years and 334 years - beating the reported record for the youngest medical graduate in this country by 18 days.

The Indian-born medic, who began his degree aged just 17 after winning a £13,000 scholarship, has been working five days a week as a lunchtime supervisor at King Edward VII School in Broomhill.

He has offered to return to help inspire and motivate sixth form students at the school, which praised his 'excellent contribution' and wished him well for the future.

Arpan said: "I'm really happy, especially for my parents, who have always been there for me. I'm happy that I've made them proud.

"I knew I was the youngest in my year and would be one of the youngest anywhere but I had no idea I would be the youngest ever."

Arpan grew up in Gujarat, western India, before moving to France after his father got a job working on a nuclear fusion project there in 2009.

He was offered a scholarship in Sheffield, which he chose over Newcastle, after scoring 41 out of 45 in his International Baccalaureate - the French equivalent of A-levels - aged 16.

He hopes to specialise in heart surgery after completing his two-year training as a junior doctor at York Teaching Hospital.

Arpan, who has been living in student accommodation in Fulwood, said he had enjoyed his time in Sheffield. He described it as a 'friendly', 'green' and 'cheap' city with lots going on, but added that he was not a fan of its many hills.

As well as his studies, part-time job and giving presentations at seven conferences around the world, he found time to join seven societies at university and fit in a spot of table tennis and badminton.

He said he took the school job in his second year not for the money but to increase his independence and gain new experiences.

"I had a great time there and met some incredible people, and I will really miss working at the school," he said.

"I did learn a few things there, like how hard it is to manage a group of 20 students when they're starting to fight."

Professor Michelle Marshall, from the University of Sheffield's medical school, said she was very proud of Arpan and its other talented graduates, who she said are going on to 'make a real difference in the world'.

"We are delighted to have given Arpan the best foundation to his medical career. We congratulate him and wish him every success in the future," she added.