Two plead not guilty to attempted murder over Chapeltown shooting

Two men have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in relation to a shooting in Chapeltown.

Jamie Howden and Lewis Taylor both appeared via video link from prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday morning in relation to an incident on Burncross Road at 11pm on July 15.

But Howden, aged 26 and from Barber Street, Hoyland, and Taylor pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but Howden did admit a charge of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He said he was pleading guilty to that charge on the basis the weapon was an imitation firearm.

Taylor, aged 21 and of Fircroft Road, Shiregreen, pleaded guilty to three further charges of possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition and possessing a prohibited firearm.

A trial date for the two men has been set for January 3, with the case scheduled to last for three days.

The men, who were remanded in custody, will next appear in court on November 25 for a pre-trial review.