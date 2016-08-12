TV stars in Sheffield stage comedy

Alan Ayckbourn’s brilliantly funny play Relatively Speaking comes to the Lyceum Theatre next month, starring acclaimed TV and stage actors Robert Powell and Liza Goddard.

Holby city star Robert Powell, still remembered for his starring role in Jesesu of Nazareth in 1977, recently appearedat rthe Lyceum in a prodution of Mike Bartlett's royally enteraining play, King Charles III. He played the newly-crowned monarch.

Liza Goddard starred in the popular 1970s sitcom Yes, Honestly and played Philippa Vale in long-running TV detective series Bergerac.

In this comedy of mistaken identities and confused relationships, we encounter a young couple who are living together.

Greg only met Ginny a month ago but has already made up his mind that she’s the girl for him.

When she tells him that she’s going to visit her parents, he decides this is the moment to ask her father for his daughter’s hand.

Discovering a scribbled address, he follows her to Buckinghamshire where he finds Philip and Sheila enjoying a peaceful Sunday morning breakfast in the garden.

However, the only thing is they’re not Ginny’s parents...

The play was Alan Ayckbourn's first West End success when it was performed in 1967 and helped to launch Richard Briers' acting career.

Relatively Speaking is at the Lyceum Theatre from September 19 to 24 . Tickets can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ Box Office in-person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk