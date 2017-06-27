Tributes to 'remarkable' grandmother behind famous Sheffield pork sandwich firm Béres

Tributes have poured in to the 'remarkable' grandmother who co-founded a bakery chain famed across Sheffield for its pork sandwiches.

Eileen Béres and her late husband Sandor, who lived in Wadsley, opened their first shop together in 1961 and the family business Béres now has 11 branches across the city employing around 90 staff.

She died of cancer last Monday (June 19), a month after celebrating her 80th birthday, and her family said they had been touched by the outpouring of love from friends, staff and customers alike.

Eileen's daughter Catherine Béres said: "We're overwhelmed by all the tributes to mum, which mean so much to us.

"Mum was a very strong character. She was very funny, chatty and interested in other people. She always wanted to help.

"She was proud of the business and was still involved in the decision-making right up until she died.

"But her life was her family, and she was a loving mother and grandmother, who adored spending time with her grandchildren. She was the glue that held the family together."

Eileen grew up in Barnsley, where she met Sandor, a butcher who came to Britain as a political refugee following the 1956 uprising in his native Hungary, and the couple moved to Sheffield.

Together they opened their first shop in Halifax Road, Wadsley Bridge, in 1961.

The business was predominantly a butchers to begin with but it was the freshly-made pork sandwiches which became their signature product and propelled their expansion.

Their three children, Richard, Helen and Catherine, all joined the family firm, which today has branches across Sheffield, including in the city centre, Chapeltown, Crookes and Woodseats, and a factory on Rawson Spring Road, in Hillbsborough.

Catherine said: "Mum was a remarkable woman and had a remarkable life. Not only did she raise and care for her family but she also helped build a very successful business, as well as contributing to the community in which she lived."

Away from the business, Catherine said her mum - who was born Eileen Lovell - had loved entertaining and was the 'life and soul of the party', often playing the piano and singing for guests.

She was a member of the Women's Institute and had always been fashion conscious, even refusing to wear a red beret at school because it clashed with her red locks.

Dozens of people have taken to the business' Facebook page to offer their condolences, with many remembering Eileen's kindness and others thanking her for her contribution to the city's culinary scene.

Carole Westwood wrote 'consolations from a regular customer, who comes for your pork sandwiches and mucky dripping', and Craig Murphy commented simply 'finest in the land'.

Mrs Béres' funeral will take place at Sacred Heart Church, in Hillsborough, on Saturday, July 1 at 9am.

Her family has asked for any donations to be made to Weston Park Hospital, where she was treated.

