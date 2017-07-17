Tributes paid to 'inspiring' keyboardist from Sheffield band Babybird

Tributes have been paid to an 'inspiring' Sheffield artist behind one of Britpop's most enduring anthems.

Huw Chadbourn was a versatile musician and performance artist, who co-founded the acclaimed Sheffield-based theatre group Forced Entertainment.

Babybird at The Leadmill in 1996

But he is probably best known as keyboardist for Sheffield band Babybird, whose 90s hit You're Gorgeous was named by NME as one of the 50 greatest Britpop songs.

The 53-year-old, who was married with two children, died on July 3 following a long illness. His funeral took place yesterday (Sunday, July 16) in Epping, Essex.

A tribute on Forced Entertainment's website told how Huw had used his savings from a summer job to get the group up and running in the 80s, and when they were locked out of the venue for their first performance at Yorkshire Arts Space, he had scaled the wall to let them in.

"Huw stays with us in memory as a principled, versatile, inspiring artist and a dear friend whom we will greatly miss," it said.

Radio DJ Claire Sturgess wrote following his funeral: "Husband, daddy, son, brother and an adored friend to so many. It was beautiful to meet so many people today and share happy memories, laughter and tears. Miss you forever. Love you forever. Friends forever."

Former Babybird frontman Stephen Jones posted a photo of Mr Chadbourn accompanied by the words 'horribly sad and unfair'.

He was a sharp, dedicated member of the group, a photogenic and charismatic performing presence, and an important contributor to the company’s early projects and the development of the group’s aesthetic.

