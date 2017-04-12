TRAVEL ALERT: Delays in South Yorkshire after vehicle hits bridge

Trains between Sheffield and Leeds have been disrupted after a vehicle struck a bridge.

Northern Rail has warned passengers on services between the two cities via Barnsley to expect delays until 7pm.

The train operator said a vehicle had struck a bridge at Wakefield Kirkgate but all lines were now open.

It apologised for the delay and urged passengers to check for updates on its website or by tweeting @northernassist.

