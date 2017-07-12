Tramlines festival: three to watch

Tramlines is just over a week away, and The Star has teamed up with organisers to secure an exclusive discount for readers.

Readers can get tickets for £30 plus booking fee - a third off the full price of £45 - using our promo code.

Ms Banks

The Libertines, All Saints and Kano are among the headline acts preparing to rock the city.

But the festival - which begins next Friday (July 21) - also has a proud reputation for unearthing future stars

This year, Tramlines has teamed up with the PRS For Music Foundation this year to showcase some of the up-and-coming performers it supports on a new stage at Devonshire Green.

The team at Tramlines has picked three potential stars of the future to look out for on that stage.

Flamingods

MS BANKS

A 22-year-old, multi-award winning artist, from South London, Ms Banks stands for female empowerment and individuality, encouraging women everywhere to be themselves no matter what they’ve been through or what society expects of them.

This is reflected in her music where her wordplay, energy and lyrics are small insightful windows to her own experience. She is the only female rapper to feature on Tinie Tempah's Junk Food mix tape, on the song Been The Man.

FLAMINGODS

Goat Head

This five-piece, multi-instrumental band formed in Bahrain in 2009. The group puts a focus on exploration and experimentation, often taking influence from different cultures around the world by use of an extensive collection of instruments from as far as Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, Japan and Tanzania.

GOAT HEAD

The Clash, Nirvana and Rage Against the Machine had a threesome and spat out Goat Head, the band's blurb proclaims.Listen to them chew up what you think you know about music and hurl it back in your face.