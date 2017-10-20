Tough new powers to tackle anti-social behaviour in Rotherham town centre take effect

Tough new powers to tackle anti-social behaviour in Rotherham Town Centre have today come into force.

Spitting, drinking on the streets and failing to keep dogs on leads are among the acts outlawed under the new Public Spaces Protection Order, introduced by the council.

Chief Inspector Paul Ferguson said: "We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to reduce anti-social behaviour, as the inconsiderate actions of a handful of people are tainting the enjoyment and experience of Rotherham town centre for others.

"Our officers will support those of the council in robustly dealing with those who choose to break the prohibitions contained within the order."

Councillor Emma Hoddinott, who chairs the Safer Rotherham Partnership, said: "Members of the public were highly supportive of this approach, and the new powers will enable the council and police to tackle the minority of people in the town centre that prevent other people enjoying it."

The new order means visitors to the town centre are now banned from:

• Behaving in such a way, or using language that causes, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to another person

• Making unsolicited approaches, in the open air, for the purposes of face-to-face fundraising and marketing of commercial products by organisations without prior written

permission from Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

• Failing to keep a dog on a lead. Dogs must be under control (otherwise than within a designated area in Clifton Park, where dogs may be off leads but must remain under control)

• Littering

• Urinating or defecating in public, other than in designated public toilets

• Spitting saliva or any other product from the mouth

• Consuming alcohol, other than on licensed premises or at a licensed event

Anyone caught breaking the conditions faces a £100 penalty or prosecution.