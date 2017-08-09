Three police officers could face misconduct hearings over death of former Sheffield Wednesday striker Dalian Atkinson

Three police officers could face misconduct action over the death of former Sheffield Wednesday striker Dalian Atkinson.

The forward, who made 38 appearances for the Owls, scoring 10 times, died last August after police fired a Taser in his home town of Telford in Shropshire, where they had been called to an incident.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) today said its investigation into Mr Atkinson's death was nearing completion.

It said three West Mercia Police officers had been interviewed under criminal caution, having earlier been served with gross misconduct notices.

Investigators have spoken to around 15 other police officers, more than 15 members of the public and to paramedics as witnesses, it added, as well as consulting a number of forensic experts.

The IPCC also said investigators had listened to police radio transmissions, and a Taser deployed during the incident had been analysed, but it said the report could not be finalised until the full pathology and toxicology reports had been provided.

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: "At the conclusion of our independent investigation I will consider whether to refer our investigation report to the Crown Prosecution Service to make a decision on any potential charges against police officers. A criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

"The report will also consider whether any officers should, in the view of the IPCC, face misconduct proceedings. We will share our finished report with HM Coroner, Mr Atkinson’s family and West Mercia Police. We have been keeping the interested parties as informed as we can throughout our enquiries. I am grateful for the patience shown by all concerned during the course of this rightly thorough investigation."

Dalian Atkinson played for Sheffield Wednesday during 1989 and 1990. His other clubs included Aston Villa, Ipswich Town and Real Sociedad.