Thousands of jobs on offer as unemployment falls in 'buoyant' South Yorkshire

Thousands of new vacancies are up for grabs in South Yorkshire, where a 'buoyant' jobs market is driving down unemployment.

That's according to government employment chiefs, who have outlined a raft of opportunities for job seekers across Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham.

Employment minister Damian Hinds

The Royal Mail, Santander and Amazon are just some of the big names currently recruiting in the region, where latest figures show the number of people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance has fallen by up to 55 per cent in the last five years.

Nigel Coleman, regional relationship manager for Jobcentre Plus, said: "There are lots of big companies looking for workers in the area. It's very buoyant out there."

In Sheffield, the claimant count - used as a guide to unemployment rates - has fallen by one per cent in the last year and 48 per cent since 2012, the latest government figures for August show.

It has also fallen in Doncaster (by five per cent in the last year and 55 per cent since 2012) and Rotherham (three per cent and 50 per cent), and while there has been a four per cent annual rise in Barnsley, claimant numbers are down by 52 per cent there since 2012.

Employment minister Damian Hinds said: "There’s good news in Yorkshire and the Humber, where the unemployment rate is down 1.1 percentage points to 4.7 per cent, the lowest since 2005. There are 2.56 million people in work, up 27,000 on the year with the employment rate up 1.2 percentage points to 73.7 per cent.

"But there is more to do, and we will continue to build on our achievements through our employment programmes and the work of Jobcentre Plus."

Mr Coleman said there was plenty of support available at job centres across South Yorkshire.

That includes funding for travel costs, clothing for interviews and specialist equipment in certain cases for those struggling to get into work.

WHAT JOBS ARE AVAILABLE

SHEFFIELD

Royal Mail have a large number of temporary vacancies for the sorting offices in Sheffield

Meadowhall is holding its Seasonal Job Fair on Wednesday, with more than 1,000 vacancies on offer. Interested candidates must book a place via the Meadowhall website

Bailey Court Jobcentre is hosting a job fair next Wednesday, featuring 50 employers and partner organisations

Santander has a large number of vacancies in its contact centre

Webhelp has 600 vacancies at its contact centre

Ikea has been recruiting 350 staff for its new store and will soon begin advertising for another 70 workers at its contact centre

DONCASTER

Amazon has 745 permanent jobs available at its i-Port warehouse in Doncaster, with the firm laying on bus services from Rotherham for workers. From October 2, the retail giant will be

recruiting between 40 and 100 candidates a week. Applicants must be able to work at extreme heights and weigh no more than 120kg

ROTHERHAM

Parkgate seasonal recruitment - a number of jobs are already on offer with more available soon

Bunnings, the Australian homeware superstore, is moving onto the B&Q unit at Parkgate Retail World. It is seeking to recruit 65 team members and eight team leaders

BARNSLEY

Staffline (Premier Foods) Carlton requires 100 food production operatives

Outfit have advertised 20+ vacancies at Cortonwood

Next in Manvers is seeking 30+ warehouse operatives

Tesco Stairfoot (Blue Arrow) is seeking 20 temporary retail assistants for Christmas and is holding an open event at Barnsley Jobcentre next Wednesday from 1pm

XPO Logistics needs 200+ warehouse operatives to start as soon as possible for Christmas

Taco Bell is seeking four team leaders and 30 team members for its new Birdwell site. The fast food chain is also looking for staff for its Barnsley branch which is due to open next month

Service Alliance Ltd is recruiting 20+ cleaners for schools in Barnsley

* details provided by Jobcentre Plus