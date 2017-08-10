The Sheffield College campus closes over faulty fire alarm system

Have your say

A Sheffield college has closed its city centre campus after a fault was discovered with the fire alarm system.

The Sheffield College announced that its Granville Road campus was closed from 12.30pm today and would remain closed until further notice.

It said a technical failure with the fire alarm system had been discovered during a fire evacuation test.

Paul Corcoran, chief executive at the college, said: "The safety of our staff and students is our utmost priority, and we are taking immediate action to resolve the problem.

"City-based colleagues and students were asked to leave the building and relocate to Olive Grove, Hillsborough or Peaks campuses – which are open as usual."

The college said further updates would be posted on its website.