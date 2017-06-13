The Sheffield College announces major employment shake-up to cut back on management

The Sheffield College has announced plans for a major employment shake-up, which it says will enable it to boost its teaching power by cutting back on management.

The proposals, announced this afternoon, would see 54 jobs created, made up of 40 new roles to be advertised and 14 vacant posts on which a recruitment drive would be lifted

Students in the creative industries facilities at Sheffield College's Hillsborough campus

But 45 existing staff would be put at risk as the college seeks to cut 40 senior leadership, managerial, business support and administrative posts.

The college has begun consultation on the proposed changes, which it says are part of a wider drive to invest in more teaching staff and enhance its vocational education, training and skills curriculum.

It said the new roles being created would include lecturers, tutor mentors and training and assessment facilitators, covering a range of subjects and apprenticeships.

There are currently around 1,400 staff at the further education college, which provides full-time and part-time academic, vocational and professional courses for approximately 16,000 young people and adults each year.

Paul Corcoran, chief executive at the college, said: "We are reviewing our staffing needs and the curriculum so they align to significant changes in vocational education and to ensure that the College is strongly positioned for the future.

"We are committed to investing in frontline staff and a high quality learning experience for our students, and supporting the skills needs of employers to boost jobs and economic growth in Sheffield City Region.

"Any job losses are regrettable. However, under the proposals we would create a significant number of new roles. A new post would be created for every one of the proposed 40 full-time equivalent posts lost."

The college has four campuses around the city and offers courses including A levels, apprenticeships and honours degrees.

Consultation with staff and trade unions began today (Tuesday, June 13) and the college said it is expected to last for at least 30 days.

Suspect package led to road closure in Sheffield

Man charged over bus crash in Sheffield

WATCH: Terrifying moment cyclist narrowly avoids being hit by car on Sheffield roundabout

Police and council issue plea over fly-tipping in Sheffield

Who are the bookies' favourites to win next season's Championship title?

Kodi add-ons shut down in a crackdown on illegal streaming

Take a sneak peek inside Sheffield's first cat café

Wanted man still on-the-run over attack in Sheffield