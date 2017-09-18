The search begins for The Star Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with more than 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK, everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry.

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of the Curry House of the Year 2017.

So, who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in The Star today to us, stating the voting number and full name and address of the curry house you wish to vote for.

Voting closes on Friday, October 6, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Vote for one of these:

01) 7 Spices Balti, Mayfair Court

02) Aagrah Restaurant, Leopold Square

03) Aagrah Restaurant, 200 Waterthorpe Greenway

04) Akash Restaurant, 95 Wales Road

05) Akbar’s Restaurant, Meadowbank Road

06) Akbar’s Restaurant, Unit 10, The Plaza, 8 Fitzwilliam

07) Akhtars Restaurant, 193B Sheffield Road

08) Al Taj, 22-24 Commonside

09) Almas Indian Brasserie Restaurant, 34-36 High Street

10) Amraj Restaurant, 87 High Street

11) Arooj Restaurant, 286 Attercliffe Road

12) Ashoka Restaurant, 307 Ecclesall Road

13) Balti King Restaurant, 216 Fulwood Road

14) Bay of Bengal Restaurant, White Lane

15) Bayleaves Restaurant, 129 High Street 129 High Street

16) Bilals Restaurant, 49 Market Street

17) Bilash Restaurant, 347 Sharrow Vale Road

18) Bollywood Restaurant, 192 Bawtry Road

19) Butlers Balti House Restaurant, 44-46 Broad Lane

20) Cardamon, 31 Station Road

21) Chutney Restaurant, 199 White Lane

22) Cutlers Spice Restaurant, 1 Leighton Road

23) East/West Tatste, 227 Abbeydale Road

24) Everest Restaurant, 59-61 Chesterfield Road

25) Gulshan Restaurant, 50 Wicker

26) India Restaurant, 951 Ecclesall Road

27) India Garden Restaurant, 659-661 London Road

28) Indian Chef Restaurant, 176 Crookes

29) Indus Restaurant, 688-690 Attercliffe Road

30)Jaflong Restaurant, 186-188 Crookes

31) Jumeirah Spice Restaurant, 1 The Common

32) Kashmiri Aroma Restaurant, 798 Chesterfield Road

33) Koh-I-Noor Restaurant, 386 Handsworth Road

34) Lahori Dhera Restaurant, 51-53 Wicker

35) Lavang, 478-480 Fulwood Road

36) Mangla Restaurant, 145 Spital Hill

37) Manzil Balti House Restaurant, 11 Crookes Road

38) Maveli Restaurant, 223 Glossop Road

39) Mirpuri Dhera Restaurant, 261 Staniforth Road

40) Mogul Room Restaurant, 282 Sharrow Vale Road

41) Mohul Restaurant, 47 Baslow Road

42) Prithi Raj Restaurant, 407 Ecclesall Road

43)Radhuni Restaurant, 186 London Road

44)Rajdhani Restaurant, The Old Station, Abbeydale Road

45)Ranmoor Tandoori Restaurant, 384-388 Fulwood Road

46) Rubeez Restaurant, 11-15 Gleadless Mount

47) Shapla Restaurant, 28 Cumberland Street

48) Spice Valley Balti Restaurant, 568-570 Manchester Road

49)Taste Of India Restaurant, 133-135 Bradfield Road

50)The Bhaji Shop Thali Cafe, 2a - 2b, Ball Street

51)Tikka Masala Restaurant, 348-352 South Road

52)Two States, 92-94 Middlewood Road

53)Urban Choola, 842 Ecclesall Road

54)Village Tandoori Restaurant, 460 Manchester Road

55)Vine Restaurant, 9 School Street

56)Viraaj Restaurant, 743 Chesterfield Road

57)Zara’s Restaurant, 216a Crookes

58) Zeenat Restaurant, 7 Clipstone Gardens