The search begins for The Star Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.
A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with more than 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK, everyone has their favourite.
Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry.
We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of the Curry House of the Year 2017.
So, who is deserving of a place in our top ten?
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in The Star today to us, stating the voting number and full name and address of the curry house you wish to vote for.
Voting closes on Friday, October 6, 2017.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Vote for one of these:
01) 7 Spices Balti, Mayfair Court
02) Aagrah Restaurant, Leopold Square
03) Aagrah Restaurant, 200 Waterthorpe Greenway
04) Akash Restaurant, 95 Wales Road
05) Akbar’s Restaurant, Meadowbank Road
06) Akbar’s Restaurant, Unit 10, The Plaza, 8 Fitzwilliam
07) Akhtars Restaurant, 193B Sheffield Road
08) Al Taj, 22-24 Commonside
09) Almas Indian Brasserie Restaurant, 34-36 High Street
10) Amraj Restaurant, 87 High Street
11) Arooj Restaurant, 286 Attercliffe Road
12) Ashoka Restaurant, 307 Ecclesall Road
13) Balti King Restaurant, 216 Fulwood Road
14) Bay of Bengal Restaurant, White Lane
15) Bayleaves Restaurant, 129 High Street 129 High Street
16) Bilals Restaurant, 49 Market Street
17) Bilash Restaurant, 347 Sharrow Vale Road
18) Bollywood Restaurant, 192 Bawtry Road
19) Butlers Balti House Restaurant, 44-46 Broad Lane
20) Cardamon, 31 Station Road
21) Chutney Restaurant, 199 White Lane
22) Cutlers Spice Restaurant, 1 Leighton Road
23) East/West Tatste, 227 Abbeydale Road
24) Everest Restaurant, 59-61 Chesterfield Road
25) Gulshan Restaurant, 50 Wicker
26) India Restaurant, 951 Ecclesall Road
27) India Garden Restaurant, 659-661 London Road
28) Indian Chef Restaurant, 176 Crookes
29) Indus Restaurant, 688-690 Attercliffe Road
30)Jaflong Restaurant, 186-188 Crookes
31) Jumeirah Spice Restaurant, 1 The Common
32) Kashmiri Aroma Restaurant, 798 Chesterfield Road
33) Koh-I-Noor Restaurant, 386 Handsworth Road
34) Lahori Dhera Restaurant, 51-53 Wicker
35) Lavang, 478-480 Fulwood Road
36) Mangla Restaurant, 145 Spital Hill
37) Manzil Balti House Restaurant, 11 Crookes Road
38) Maveli Restaurant, 223 Glossop Road
39) Mirpuri Dhera Restaurant, 261 Staniforth Road
40) Mogul Room Restaurant, 282 Sharrow Vale Road
41) Mohul Restaurant, 47 Baslow Road
42) Prithi Raj Restaurant, 407 Ecclesall Road
43)Radhuni Restaurant, 186 London Road
44)Rajdhani Restaurant, The Old Station, Abbeydale Road
45)Ranmoor Tandoori Restaurant, 384-388 Fulwood Road
46) Rubeez Restaurant, 11-15 Gleadless Mount
47) Shapla Restaurant, 28 Cumberland Street
48) Spice Valley Balti Restaurant, 568-570 Manchester Road
49)Taste Of India Restaurant, 133-135 Bradfield Road
50)The Bhaji Shop Thali Cafe, 2a - 2b, Ball Street
51)Tikka Masala Restaurant, 348-352 South Road
52)Two States, 92-94 Middlewood Road
53)Urban Choola, 842 Ecclesall Road
54)Village Tandoori Restaurant, 460 Manchester Road
55)Vine Restaurant, 9 School Street
56)Viraaj Restaurant, 743 Chesterfield Road
57)Zara’s Restaurant, 216a Crookes
58) Zeenat Restaurant, 7 Clipstone Gardens
