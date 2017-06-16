The Great Floods of 2007: share your memories 10 years on

Next weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the Great Floods of 2007 when much of Sheffield and South Yorkshire was submerged.

Two people died, including a 14-year-old boy who was swept to his death in a swollen river, amid the worst downpours in living memory.

The ground floor of Meadowhall shopping centre underwater in 2007

Thousands of people were forced out of their homes and an estimated £1bn of damage was caused by one of the worst natural disasters ever to hit the area.

As we prepare to commemorate the deluge, we want to hear your memories of June 25, 2007, and the following days, weeks and months as the region embarked upon the mammoth repair job.

Were you among the scores of shoppers and employees trapped at Meadowhall shopping centre by the rising waters?

Were you one of more than 700 people evacuated from Catcliffe amid fears the dam at Ulley reservoir would burst?

Post master John Jackson stands outside his flooded shop at Toll Bar, Doncaster

Were you one of those trapped as a wave of water hit the Wicker, airlifted from Brightside or forced to navigate the streets of Toll Bar, in Doncaster, by boat?

We're particularly keen to hear from those pictured in The Star and Doncaster Free Press at the time, like the workers wading through the Wicker, the families and their pets hauled to safety by boat in Toll Bar, Bentley and Catcliffe, and the office staff plucked from peril by a digger in Sheffield.

We also want to know what you think of ongoing efforts to reduce the chances of a similar catastrophe.

A £19m scheme to protect businesses and homes along the Lower Don Valley is nearing completion, but millions more are needed to safeguard those living and working elsewhere.

People wade through water in the Wicker

Do you believe your neighbourhood is better prepared 10 years on or could more be done, and are you facing crippling insurance bills or struggling to get your home insured at all?

Please get in touch with your memories and thoughts via Facebook or Twitter, or by emailing robert.cumber1@jpress.co.uk or calling 07393754549.