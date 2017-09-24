'That's going to be some paper chase' - dramatic photos show scale of motorway spillage in South Yorkshire as internet wags see funny side

Have your say

These dramatic photos show the extent of a huge paper spillage which led to the closure of a motorway in South Yorkshire.

The A1(M) near Doncaster was closed this morning after a lorry shed its load of paper and card.

Highways England, which is working to clean up the mess, posted these photos showing the extent of the spillage.

Nobody is believed to have been injured, and people were quick to see the funny side.

'That's gonna be some paper chase', tweeted @MissMadChick_, while @meroberts67 joked 'it's got accident written all over it'.

The motorway was closed northbound between junctions 35 and 36 as a huge clean-up operation got underway.

A massive clean-up operation is underway (photo: Highways England)

Diversions were put in place and traffic is now not expected to return to normal until at least 10.45am.