Terrified residents demand action after latest stabbing in crime-plagued Sheffield suburb

Worried residents have demanded action after another stabbing in a crime-plagued Sheffield suburb.

A 32-year-old was seriously injured after being knifed in Burngreave on Sunday, where he was found by police in Lopham Street at around 9.20pm.

Sunday's stabbing follows violent clashes between rival gangs in the area, which resulted in a stabbing and a shooting last week, though police believe the latest knifing is not connected to that unrest.

Residents on Lopham Street spoke of their fears following Sunday's stabbing, and said action was needed to prevent more violence.

Juna Christie, a 51-year-old mental health worker, said: “You can still see the blood stains on the street from the other incidents because it hasn’t been cleaned. It’s ridiculous.

"Police say they’re in the area protecting people but it’s still happening and the word on the street is that it’s just going to get worse.”

He added that there was a need for more education and employment training in the area to steer people away from gang crime.

Ragab Budhajer, a carer, also aged 51, said it saddened him as a Muslim that Sunday’s stabbing took place at the same time as Eid prayers were being held in the car park of the nearby Tesco Extra.

He added that mosque leaders had condemned the recent violence, believed to involve feuding Kurdish and Somalian gangs.

But he said those involved did not attend the mosque and the message was not getting through.

"As a Muslim it upsets me that people from these Muslim countries are involved in this violence. I'm worried that it gives the religion a bad name," he said.

"I hope they clean the area of the people responsible by arresting them and bringing them to justice."

Last Monday (June 19) groups of men and youths clashed in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, and a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

That Wednesday, groups clashed in Spital Lane, also off Spital Hill, and a 33-year-old man was shot.

Mustaffa Abdullah, aged 22, of De La Salle Drive, Pitsmoor, has been charged over the shooting with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

