Teenager arrested in Sheffield rape investigation

Have your say

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a reported rape in Sheffield.

An 18-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of rape, and he remains in police custody.

A woman was allegedly raped at a property on Cuthbert Bank Road, in Hillsborough, during the early hours of Saturday, November 4.

She was reportedly approached outside the building by a stranger, who then followed her inside and attacked her.

The attack is believed to have taken place between aroudn 4.20am and 4.50am.

Detectives are still investigating the alleged rape and have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 305 of November 6.