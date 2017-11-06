Teenage dog-walker knocked unconscious by attackers in South Yorkshire

A teenager was knocked unconscious after being confronted by two attackers as he walked his dog in South Yorkshire.

The 18-year-old was walking his dog in the Maltby area of Rotherham during the early hours of last Saturday, October 28, when he was approached by two men, described as being in their early 20s.

One of the men is said to have struck him in the face, sending him crashing to the ground and knocking him unconscious.

The teenager was left with serious facial injuries, requiring hospital treatment, following the attack which took place just of Tickhill Road between 1.30am and 2am.

One of the offenders is described as wearing a yellow hi-vis jacket. There is no description of the other man.

South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the around at around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 179 of October 28.