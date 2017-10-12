'Teen left afraid to use train again after being threatened and verbally abused in South Yorkshire'

A teenage girl has been left afraid to use the train again after she was reportedly threatened and verbally abused in South Yorkshire.

The 16-year-old was travelling on a train between Doncaster and Mexborough when police say another passenger asked to borrow her phone.

When she refused, the fellow passenger is said to have become abusive and threatened her.

British Transport Police said the young victim was traumatised by the experience, which has left her 'feeling too anxious to use the rail network again'.

Police want to speak to the woman pictured in connection with the incident, which is alleged to have taken place on September 25, at around 5.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or to text 61016, quoting the reference number 1700067497.