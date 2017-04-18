Tears of joy for Star’s Cafe of the Year 2017 winner

There were tears of joy from Deli Quattro owner Joanne Nolan when she found out her cafe had been crowned the best.

The traditional cafe, which is between the law courts and South Yorkshire Police HQ at 22 Snig Hill, beat off competition from 69 other cafes and tearooms to be crowned the Star’s Cafe of the Year 2017 – as voted for by you.

Cafe of the year winner Deli Quattro on Snig Hill in Sheffield. Pictured are Chris Ogden, Ronna Dummackin and Joanne Nolan. Picture: Chris Etchells

Joanne, who has been running the cafe for four years, said: “When I got the phone call to say we had won I cried. I was over the moon.

“I never expected to win. I’ve not always had much luck with the cafe, it can be difficult to get custom because of where we are located – although in recent weeks I have noticed more people coming through the door.”

Joanne and her team of staff – Chris Ogden, Ronna Dummackin, Annabel Woolhouse, Jemma Nolan and Amy Palmer – have been presented with a trophy to mark their win.

Proud Joanne, aged 50, said it will be going on display in a prominent position within the cafe for all to see.

She added: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who voted. We do have a lot of regular customers, especially workers, and I know they all voted for us.

“When voting was open we took the page out of the paper and asked people if they wouldn’t mind voting while they waited for their food. It obviously paid off.

“I think customers like it here because everyone is so friendly.”

The cafe offers a wide range of food to suit all tastes, but the best-selling dish is Joanne’s freshly-prepared full English breakfast.

For £5.20, hungry diners can get two rashers of bacon, two sausages, beans, tomatoes, an egg and two slices of toast.

For a little extra they can also add hash browns, mushrooms and black pudding.

Other dishes on offer include homemade chilli and jacket potato for £3.20 and, on Thursdays and Fridays, meat and potato pie with mushy peas for £4.90. All meals are available to eat in and takeaway, and can be pre-ordered or delivered. Buffets can also be arranged for a wide range of occasions.

Dore Cafe on High Street in Dore was runner-up in the competition and Reserved on Upper Gate Road in Stannington was third.

n Deli Quattro is open from 7.45am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday. Call 0114 2768254.