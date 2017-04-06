Taxi driver says car was written off in crash being linked to serious attack in Sheffield city centre

A taxi driver says his car was written off in a crash police believe may be connected to a serious attack in Sheffield city centre this morning.

Teroy Tate says he was driving in Moore Street this morning at around 3.20am when two cars came speeding around the roundabout at the bottom of Ecclesall Road, colliding with his car and another vehicle before disappearing.

He said he was left shaken but unharmed, but one of his two passengers sustained minor injuries and his car was written off.

"I was driving on the roundabout when these two cars sped onto the roundabout and one smashed into the left hand side of my car, spinning it around," he said.

"The second car ran into the back of that car and then the first car hit another vehicle as they both drove off.

"I'm a bit shaken but alright otherwise, but I'm gutted that my car's written off."

Mr Tate said the car which hit him was a black BMW but he didn't know the colour of model of the other vehicle.

A man was found injured in West Street at around 3.50am and rushed to hospital, where he remains.

Police believe the man, who was found close to the Broughton House office and apartment development at the junction with Holly Street, may have been involved in the crash on Moore Street earlier.

They said a vehicle, thought to be the injured man's had been recovered by officers, who were working to establish the circumstances surrounding both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.