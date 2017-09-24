Suspected drug dealer arrested as police in South Yorkshire seize 'large quantity' of cannabis

Have your say

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested after police seized in South Yorkshire seized a 'large quantity' of cannabis.

Officers in Rotherham found the drugs after stopping a vehicle on Herringthorpe Valley Road.

They arrested a 27-year-old man, from the East Dene area, on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and drug driving.

Rotherham Central local policing team (LPT) tweeted a photo this morning of the drugs found during the search.