Supertram timetable in Sheffield to change for first time in 15 years - here's what you need to know

The Supertram timetable in Sheffield is set to change for the first time in 15 years after bosses conceded the current schedule was 'no longer fit for purpose'.

Off-peak services would be less frequent but trams would begin running earlier in the morning, under plans unveiled this week to minimise delays.

Stagecoach Supertram says the overhaul is needed to improve reliability following a 'significant' increase in traffic on the city's roads over the last decade and a half.

Yellow and blue route trams would run every 12 minutes rather than every 10 between 9.30am and 4pm, but would continue to run every 10 minutes during the morning and evening peak.

The timetable would also be simplified and would enable tram-train services to begin running between Sheffield and Rotherham next autumn without the need for additional major scheduling changes.

Stagecoach says the new timetable, which is due to take effect from Sunday, January 28, would allow slightly longer but 'more realistic' journey times, enabling the service to recover more quickly from delays.

The operator claims the existing one is 'no longer fit for purpose' and it is becoming 'increasingly challenging' to provide a punctual service for passengers.

'Minor' changes to the SL1 and SL1a Supertram bus link schedule between Stocksbridge and Middlewood are also planned to accommodate the revised tram timetable, with passengers invited to choose between three options by taking part in a consultation.

Tim Bilby, managing director of Stagecoach Supertram, said: "The reality is that the way people travel has changed considerably over the last 15 years. These changes take into account the increase in road traffic affecting the Supertram network and will enable us to provide a more reliable service and more accurate timetable for our passengers.

"By changing the frequency of only off peak, daytime trams on yellow and blue routes, we will be able to ensure that our services are better able to maintain their timetable, thereby improving reliability and helping attract even more people on to our services."

The proposed alterations were drawn up in conjunction with South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), whose director of public transport Ben Gilligan said they 'should provide the more reliable, robust service customers expect'.

Passengers can learn more about the changes at the following drop-in events:

Monday, November 6, at Hillsborough Interchange (8am-10.30am)

Tuesday, November 7, at Meadowhall Interchange (10am-12pm) and Sheffield Station (3pm-6pm)

Wednesday, November 8, at Arundel Gate Interchange (10am-12pm) and Manor Library (2pm-4pm)

Friday, November 10, at Gleadless Library (10am-12pm) and Crystal Peaks (2pm-4pm)

Bus passengers have been invited to help shape the new SL1/SL1a timetable by taking part in a consultation which began yesterday and runs until November 17.

They can complete the Freepost form available on buses or have their say online at www.stagecoachbus.com.