Supertram services in Sheffield to be stepped up during peak hours

Extra trams will run through Sheffield during peak hours when the Supertram timetable is overhauled for the first time in 15 years.

There will be two extra peak hour services once the new schedule takes effect from Sunday, January 28, bosses have revealed, though there will be one tram fewer running outside peak hours.

Stagecoach revealed last month it was changing the timetable, extending journey times slightly to provide a more reliable service following a steady increase in traffic on the city's roads.

The operator today unveiled further details of what passengers can expect, as a series of drop-in events outlining the alterations got underway.

The new frequencies, as revealed at the first of those meetings in Stocksbridge this morning, will be:

Early morning until around 7am: every 20 minutes

7am till around 9.30am: every 10 minutes

9.30am till around 4pm: every 12 minutes

4pm till around 7pm: every 10 minutes

7pm till end of service: every 20 minutes

The new timetable is still being finalised but Stagecoach says it will be available online from December 18.

The upcoming drop-in events are:

Monday, November 6: Hillsborough Interchange (8am-11am)

Tuesday, November 7: Meadowhall Interchange (9am-12pm) and Sheffield Station (3pm-6pm)

Wednesday, November 8: Arundel Gate Interchange (9am-12pm) and Manor Library (2pm-4pm)

Friday, November 10: Gleadless Library (10am-12pm) and Crystal Peaks (2pm-4pm).

The Superlink bus timetable is also being altered to accommodate changes to tram services, and bus passengers have been invited to have their say online at www.stagecoachbus.com or by completing one of the Freepost forms available on buses.