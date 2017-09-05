Student's ecstasy death prompts drugs awareness drive at Sheffield universities

A drugs awareness drive is set to be launched at Sheffield's universities after a student died taking ecstasy.

Information about the dangers of illicit substances will be stepped up in time for the new academic year in a bid to prevent another tragedy.

A warning about the drug spice displayed at the Archer Project in Sheffield

Joana Burns, a 22-year-old Sheffield Hallam University student, died in June after taking ecstasy on a night out at The Foundry in the University of Sheffield's Students' Union building on Glossop Road.

Simon Finney, strategic commissioning manager at Sheffield Drugs and Alcohol Coordination Team (DACT), said it had organised a meeting with the two universities this week to discuss how drugs education could be improved in the wake of her death.

"We're working with the universities to ensure students are given the right information and we are getting the message across about the dangers," he said.

"We need to look at whether we're giving out the right messages to the right people, and whether that's being done often enough.

"If we're just doing it during freshers' week and that's it for the next three years, that's not going to be very effective."

In Sheffield, the number of drug users in treatment has risen from 3,227 in 2014/15 to 3,369 in the year to May 2017, figures from the DACT show - an increase of more than four per cent.

Tracey Ford, the team's communities development officer, believes more people are choosing to access help as the stigma around addiction is lifted.

"We remodelled our services so people don't have to be referred by professionals. They can self-refer or walk in and be guaranteed to be seen by a duty worker," she said.

"Recovery's a lot more visible and people recognise they can self-refer. The stigma around addiction is reducing as more people talk about it. It's not such a taboo subject and people are more likely to seek support.

"I think in the past when people thought of a drug user they pictured someone sleeping rough but now they're beginning to realise it can affect anyone, from housewives to professionals."

September is National Recovery Month, which is held to raise awareness of mental and substance use disorders and the help available to those affected.

Ms Ford said nobody in Sheffield had to wait more than three weeks to begin treatment, and there was also a growing community of recovering addicts working to support one another.

The 'Sheffield Recovery Community' Facebook group has grown in the last year from 800 members to over 1,400.

The number of support groups in the city has swelled from 28 to 40 in the same time, said Ms Ford, and there are now more than 80 volunteers between them giving up 24,000 hours of their time each year.

One drug which has made the headlines recently is spice, nicknamed the 'zombie drug' due to the trance-like state it induces in users.

Mr Finney said the biggest danger with the synthetic substance, which was made illegal last year under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016, was that 'you never know what you are getting'.

"The strength changes with each batch, and even regular users are getting into difficulties because they can't judge the strength," he said.

"Every couple of months or so there will be a particularly strong batch and you will have a number of people collapsing and requiring ambulances."

* If you are seeking help with addiction, you can contact Sheffield DACT on 0114 272 1481 (for drugs), 0114 305 0500 (specifically for heroin) or 0114 226 3000 (for alcohol).