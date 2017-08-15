Strike over pay cuts at South Yorkshire care homes set for next month

A strike over pay cuts affecting hundreds of care home staff in South Yorkshire looks set to go ahead next month.

Around 250 workers at seven homes in Doncaster owned by Runwood Homes have been issued with new contracts and told they could be dismissed if they refuse to sign by Thursday, according to Unison.

The union says it has responded by formally notifying the company of its intentions to ballot members over strike action, which, if approved, would take place in late September.

Unison regional organiser Rianne Johnson said: "Runwood Homes is forcing on its entire workforce a package to cut pay and conditions that would cost the average worker thousands of pounds per year.

"Our members are already low paid but the new contracts would take them down to the poverty line. In a civilised society we should not be treating those who care for the most vulnerable people in our communities in such a way."

Runwood Homes has said changes to pay and conditions are needed as the homes, which between them have nearly 300 beds, are not sustainable as things stand.

The firm said its homes in Doncaster were running at a loss, though the company as a whole last year posted a £12 million operating profit.

The GMB union, which previously branded proposed pay cuts 'brutal', said the latest terms being offered represent an improvement from those originally proposed but concerns remain.

It has called on Runwood to extend the deadline pending an 'urgent' meeting between the company and Doncaster Council.

"The GMB believe Doncaster Council bears responsibility for Runwood workers and must intervene to protect our members' terms and conditions," said a GMB spokeswoman.