Strictly fab-u-lous, darling, as popular BBC show set to dance back into Sheffield

Celebrating 10 FAB-U-LOUS years, the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour extravaganza is back on the road next January, calling in at Sheffield Arena on January 25 and 26.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (September) 23, with a pre-sale from today, Wednesday.

The tour will once again star TV Judges Len Goodman and Craig Revel Horwood. They will be joined on the judging panel by former Strictly professional dancer and winner of the 2006 series, Karen Hardy.

Karen said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Len and Craig in the judging hot seat. Having seen the fantastic line-up for this year's TV series, I know that audiences around the country are going to be in for a real treat. I can't wait to get started!”

There's also a brand new host, Countryfile's Anita Rani, who was a semi-finalist in the 2015 series and a contestant on this year’s live tour.

She said: “I had such a great experience on the series and the tour, that I jumped at the opportunity to come back and host the tour. I had a taster as tour host last year when I stood in for Mel Giedroyc, which was so much fun. I'm really looking forward to being back in front of the lovely Strictly audiences to celebrate 10 years on the road!”

Craig Revel Horwood will direct the tour for the seventh year, creating all of the showbiz sparkle, breathtaking choreography and incredible live music that Strictly is famous for - audiences can experience everything that they love about the TV show live on stage.

Len said: “The live tour always has such a great atmosphere and the 10th anniversary tour will definitely be one to remember, especially as this will come as I complete my final year on the TV series as Head Judge. Rest assured audiences, this tour will be a ten from Len!”

The show will star many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the hugely-anticipated 14th BBC One series beginning this Friday as they recreate their most popular TV dance routines. Details of celebrities and professional dancers appearing on tour will be announced over the coming months.