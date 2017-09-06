Stone attack fox finds new home in Sheffield

A hapless fox which had to be rescued after its mother was pelted by rocks has finally found a new home in Sheffield.

Red the fox, as she has been named by children at nearby Bents Green School, is settling in well at Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park, on Fulwood Lane, in Ringinglow.

Red in her enclosure

The poor creature was taken to an animal sanctuary after builders threw rocks at her mum, thinking she had a helpless kitten in her mouth, as she attempted to move her cubs.

She was nurtured back to health and released into the wild, only to be returned to the rescue centre when she was found following a group of dog walkers around.

A second attempt to release her also failed, with police discovering her weeks later wandering the streets in an almost skeletal state.

Wildlife A&E in Sussex decided she was unable to fend for herself in the wild, and set about finding her a permanent home.

Red's new enclosure at the animal park

After months searching for a somewhere to take her in, the centre was on the verge of having the poor creature put down.

But the team at Mayfield spotted the tragic story online just in time and stepped forward to save Red.

Andy Jonas, who founded the animal park with his wife Keeley, said its newest resident was doing well.

"When we heard about her traumatic story we decided we couldn't let a healthy animal be put down so we agreed to take her," he said.

Inside Red's new enclosure

"She's proved a very popular addition to the park with visitors so far and hopefully she will have a nice life with us."

Red arrived at Mayfield two months ago but, having initially remained in quarantine to protect the other inhabitants from any diseases she might be carrying, she has only just moved into her permanent lodgings.

Visitors can only see her in the outdoor section of her enclosure for now, as she gets used to having so many humans around, but they will eventually be able to see her indoors too.