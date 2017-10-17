Stolen puppies reunited with delighted owner after appeal

A litter of stolen puppies have been reunited with their owner just over the border from Sheffield following an appeal.

Hannah Denniff issued an emotional plea after seven border collie pups aged just nine weeks were taken from Holmesfield, in Derbyshire, on Friday.

Her appeal was shared by police in Sheffield, who urged people to 'keep an eye out for these cuties'.

But Hannah says five of the dogs have since been found in a box five miles from home, though the remaining two are believed to be still missing.

She posted a photo of the returned puppies, accompanied by the message: "Look who has returned! Five healthy but very stinky puppies found taped in a plastic box just five miles from home!

"Many thanks to the amazing couple that have found them! You're amazing! Lots of love from us all!"